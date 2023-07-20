Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

