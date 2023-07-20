Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.61 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

