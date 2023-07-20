Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $915,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,848 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147,726 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,555,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

