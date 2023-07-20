Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 813.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.