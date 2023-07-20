Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,060 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 11.27% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

