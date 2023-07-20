Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,928,000 after purchasing an additional 291,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

