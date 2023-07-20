Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Novartis by 2,833.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

