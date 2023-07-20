Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 175 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,475. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

