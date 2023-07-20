Morgan Stanley Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,284,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,902,000 after buying an additional 172,491 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

