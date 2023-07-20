Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.66.

Netflix Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $38.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,629. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.50 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.57 and a 200 day moving average of $358.78. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

