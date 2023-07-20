MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $450.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $551.82.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $507.80 on Monday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.