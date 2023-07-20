MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Up 2.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 32,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 153,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
MSP Recovery Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
