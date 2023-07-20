MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading 0% Higher

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €225.30 ($253.15) and last traded at €224.10 ($251.80). 54,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €224.00 ($251.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €239.00 ($268.54) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($273.03) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €227.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

