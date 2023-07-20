Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current year.

MTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

