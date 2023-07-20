Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Up 14%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.92.

About Mulvihill S Split

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

