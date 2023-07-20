Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.40

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $323.40 and last traded at $320.90, with a volume of 1803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

