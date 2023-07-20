NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.60

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.60 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 43.39 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.56), with a volume of 3,573 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.10. The firm has a market cap of £20.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4,260.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

