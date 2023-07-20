Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

