National Bank Financial Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.17.

NFI opened at C$11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$703.02 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

