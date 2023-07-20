National Bank Financial Comments on Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$49.09 million during the quarter.
