National Bank Financial Comments on Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$49.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

