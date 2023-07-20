National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

National Bank stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 40,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 969.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

