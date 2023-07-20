National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.37. National CineMedia shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 437,418 shares.

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

