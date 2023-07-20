Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $6.96. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 9,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.