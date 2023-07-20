NBT Bank N A NY Buys 666 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after buying an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,979. The company has a market capitalization of $319.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

