NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.72. 378,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.