NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 13,455,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,497,797. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

