NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,730,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,262,215. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

