NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $464.28. The company had a trading volume of 816,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

