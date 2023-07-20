NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,284. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

