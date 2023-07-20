NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 5,025,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,021,436. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

