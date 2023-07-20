NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,932 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 98,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,530. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

