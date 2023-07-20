NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,465 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. NBT Bancorp makes up 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.45% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,934. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NBTB. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

