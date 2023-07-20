NBT Bank N A NY Sells 7,200 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 518,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.22. 175,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,450. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

