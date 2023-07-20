Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.18

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.18 and last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 12322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NBLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$678.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
