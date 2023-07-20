Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.66.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $38.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,629. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.50 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

