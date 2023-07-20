Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Netflix stock opened at $477.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.78. Netflix has a 12 month low of $200.10 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

