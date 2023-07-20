New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1368711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

