NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $437.05

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $437.05 and last traded at $435.99, with a volume of 10927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $431.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.32 and its 200 day moving average is $373.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

