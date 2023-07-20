Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $43.42. Newmont shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1,404,557 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

