NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 195,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

