NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 829,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,594,263,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,439,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

