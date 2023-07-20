NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

