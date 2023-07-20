NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 220,433.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $640.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $663.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.71 and a 200-day moving average of $536.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

