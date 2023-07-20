NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PEP stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

