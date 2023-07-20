NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

