NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 890 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

