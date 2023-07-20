NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,250 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FTXN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $235.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

