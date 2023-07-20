NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 10.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE opened at $72.10 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.