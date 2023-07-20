NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $77.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 816,118 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 496.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 124,310 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

