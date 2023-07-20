Nextracker Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nextracker in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

NXT stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

